Wauwatosa hotel shooting: Kenneth Burney trial rescheduled

A judge has rescheduled the jury trial for a man charged with shooting and wounding three Wauwatosa Police officers inside a hotel in November of last year.

Jury selection for Kenneth Burney, 33, was scheduled to begin Monday, May 16. However, Judge Michael Hanrahan reset the trial date at the request of prosecutors and defense, because of a pending ballistics report that could contain evidence that clears Burney of at least two of the approximately 60 bullets that were fired.

Assistant District Attorney Chad Wozniak said during a hearing Monday morning that the ballistics report from the state crime lab is delayed and that evidence in the report could be exculpatory.

Hanrahan said, based on a conversation had in chambers, that more than 60 gunshots are being analyzed and the issue arose with the trajectory of two of those bullets, and it would be appropriate to adjourn the trial until the evidence can be reviewed.

Hanrahan said he believes the issue could be ironed out in a couple of weeks.

A new, final pre-trial date is set for August 5, with a new trial date set for Sept. 19.

Burney remains in custody, pending trial.

This is a developing story.