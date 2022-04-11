George Webb shooting: Preliminary hearing set for April 21

article

The two women charged in connection with the shooting of an employee at a George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa on Sunday, Jan. 30 had an order to show cause hearing on Monday, April 11. During the hearing for Bryanna Johnson and Breanta Johnson, the public defender's office was not able to appoint counsel. The court ordered the case adjourned for a preliminary hearing set for April 21.

Both are charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Cash bond was set at $100,000 each, court records show.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the George Webb restaurant near 122nd and North Avenue in Wauwatosa on Jan. 30. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old man who was lying on the ground next to the cash register. He had a gunshot wound to the right side of his face.

Police interviewed another employee at the restaurant who said "he observed four females sitting in a corner booth who were impatient and rude," the complaint says. They began arguing with this employee and the shooting victim "because their food was not getting served fast enough." When the women were asked to leave the restaurant, one exited the restaurant briefly and then returned. The complaint says the "four women were up by the register" -- and one woman in a blue hoodie punched the shooting victim. "The other woman pulled out a handgun and fired one round at (the victim) striking him in the face while (the victim) was lying on the ground," the complaint says.

Investigators recovered and reviewed surveillance video from the incident. The video shows after the shots were fired, one of the women then "stomps (the victim) in the face" before all four women fled the scene.

On Feb. 4, the complaint says police interviewed Breanta Johnson. Johnson told officers that she and her group had a verbal confrontation with the shooting victim, that she retrieved her handgun for a truck, and returned to the restaurant. The complaint says Johnson "produced the handgun from her jacket pocket. Breanta Johnson stated that she punched (the victim) in the face, knocking him to the ground. Breanta Johnson said that after (the victim) was knocked to the ground, she kicked (the victim) in the head." In addition, Johnson stated "she did not remember who or how the gun was taken from her during the altercation, stating she 'blacked out' at that point during the fight."