60th and Vliet crash, Milwaukee man pronounced dead at the scene

The Brief A Milwaukee man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Saturday. The crash happened at 60th and Vliet. Wauwatosa police said details of the crash remain under investigation.



A Milwaukee man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at 60th and Vliet on Saturday morning.

What we know:

It happened at around 11:50 a.m. The Wauwatosa Police Department said investigators determined an SUV was headed west on Vliet Street when it ran a red light at a "high rate of speed," collided with another vehicle and then hit a tree.

A 71-year-old Milwaukee man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the SUV, died at the scene.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department, Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department assisted with the crash response. At Vliet Street, 60th Street is the municipal boundary between Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.

What we don't know:

Wauwatosa police said details of the crash remain under investigation. Police did not say whether anyone was in the other vehicle that was struck.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Wauwatosa Police Department with the investigation.