Wauwatosa crash at Mayfair, Watertown Plank; 5 vehicles involved

Five vehicles were involved in a Wauwatosa crash on Tuesday afternoon, April 30.

It happened at the intersection of Mayfair and Watertown Plank around 12:20 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Honda said they were headed north, approaching the intersection, when the brakes failed.

The Honda then crashed into a vehicle stopped at the intersection. The force of the crash then pushed the Honda and that vehicle into three other vehicles that were stopped at the light.

One person was taken to a hospital. Police did not say how serious that person's injuries were.