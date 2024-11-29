Wauwatosa annual Christmas tree fundraiser; baseball teams join forces

The Brief The Wauwatosa West and Wauwatosa East High School baseball teams are joining forces for their annual Christmas tree fundraiser. The teams are selling trees to raise money for equipment, hats and jerseys, indoor practice space and other fees. The trees are available for sale at Leff's Lucky Town in Wauwatosa.



The Wauwatosa West and Wauwatosa East High School baseball teams are joining forces this holiday season for their annual Christmas tree fundraiser.

This is the 16th year that Chris Leffler of Leff's Lucky Town has helped the baseball teams – by coordinating the orderly and delivery of more than 500 trees. Leffler has also provided space to store the trees and sell them on his outdoor patio at 7208 W. State Street in Wauwatosa.

This event is staffed and run by the players and parents of both Wauwatosa West and Wauwatosa East High School Baseball teams and serves as their major fundraising event for the upcoming season. The sale will run until they run out of trees. Hours of operation include:

Mondays-Fridays, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The annual Christmas tree sale and fundraiser has provided both high school’s baseball teams with the opportunity to raise money for equipment, hats and jerseys, indoor practice space and other fees.