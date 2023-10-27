Waupun prison lockdown, inmates file class-action lawsuit

article

Inmates of Waupun Correctional Institution have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in response to an ongoing lockdown.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, names 10 inmates who allege the prison has not provided adequate physical and mental health care. The prison has been in a lockdown since late March.

The state DOC said Waupun was put in a "modified movement," or lockdown, due to repeated threats and assaults on inmates and staff. Data shows the prison is suffering from a worker shortage, 50% of the prison's positions currently unfilled.

Video of toilet paper on fire inside Waupun Correctional Institution

In August, a viewer sent FOX6 News video from an inmate inside. The video showed toilet paper rolls set on fire in protest. It was taken shortly after the lockdown went into effect March 29.

"The inmates were getting one shower a week and one hour of recreation a week. They are on code meals. They’re not receiving the hot meals they’re required," Attorney Lonnie Story told FOX6 in August.