Waupun prison death; investigation ongoing, 'likely' self-inflicted

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 5, 2024 4:29pm CDT
Waupun
Waupun Correctional Institution

WAUPUN, Wis. - An inmate died at the Waupun Correctional Institution on Monday, Aug. 5.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Waupun Correctional Institution just before 7:30 a.m. regarding an inmate death that occurred. The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the death and said the initial investigation is indicating that it was likely a self-inflicted incident.

The initial investigation also shows that at the time of discovery, staff responded "rapidly and appropriately," providing medical aid in an effort to save the inmate’s life.

The case remains an open investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the Wisconsin Department of Corrections is fully cooperating with the investigation, as is standard practice between agencies.