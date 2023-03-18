Waupun hockey rink fundraiser, Milwaukee boy helps toward $800K goal

article

The Waupun Hockey Association said it is "operating on borrowed time," and a major leak could end hockey altogether.

A Milwaukee boy is working to make sure kids aren't left without a place to skate.

"I want people to have fun skating and doing things," said Memphis Klug, a Milwaukee Winter Club skater.

Klug skated at the Waupun Ice Arena a few months ago. He couldn't help but notice that something wasn't quite right.

"Ice melting and cracking when I was on the ice, tons of pot holes that you can trip on," he said.

The Waupun Hockey Association is trying to raise money to replace the floor, but that's not cheap.

"We are putting forth all efforts possible to try and raise the $800,000 that we need to replace this rink floor," Lucas Dawson, the association's president, said.

Saturday at the Pettit National Ice Center marked a special day for Klug.

"Memphis had asked instead of birthday presents that his friends make donations to the Waupun ice rink," his mom, Rebecca Klug, said.

It's quite the birthday request. Since Memphis is a Milwaukee Winter Club skater – Waupun in his rival. It's something members of the Waupun Hockey Association said they'll never forget.

"I wanted to help," said Memphis.

"That’s absolutely amazing," Dawson said. "It’s a testament to his character that not only what his parents are instilling in him, but what hockey and the club itself is instilling into him."

The ice arena's website shows it has raised $2,700 for a new floor. If you'd like to help, visit their website.