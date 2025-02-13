Waupaca crash; truck slams into school bus as kids get off

The Brief A truck crashed into a school bus on Tuesday, Feb. 11, near Highway 54 and Pine in Royalton, Wis. The school bus was stopped and the truck was traveling westbound and failed to stop. No serious injuries were reported.



A truck crashed into a school bus on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in Waupaca County.

Bus crash

What we know:

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 4 p.m. near Highway 54 and Pine in Royalton, Wis.

The school bus was stopped and the truck was traveling westbound, pulling a trailer. The truck failed to stop and hit the rear end of the bus.

There were two students who had just gotten off the bus, one actively getting off the bus, and one still on the bus, at the time of the crash.

No serious injuries were reported.