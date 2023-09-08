Waukesha's Horizon West condo demolition set for fall; questions remain

Neighbors surrounding the condemned Horizon West condominiums are relieved to know demolition of the building will begin this fall. This, after Waukesha's Common Council approved a bid for the demolition.

People who lived at Horizon West were forced out in December 2021 when city engineers feared the building might collapse. Since then, residents and the city have been in litigation.

The people who lived in the condo are suing their insurance company to try to get them to pay for razing the building. If the residents lose, the city could put a lien on the property to cover the upfront cost.

Neighbors say the building has become an eyesore. They are glad to hear of the demolition. But they also say it does raise concerns.

"The place, as you can tell, looks terrible," said Nancy Unterbrink, who lives across the street. "We’ve already contacted our insurance company, we don’t know what’s going to happen if it’s going to affect our basement. If it’s going to affect houses around them, we don’t know there is stuff in there that’s toxic."

The bid to demolish went to MRD Group for $873,000. The company's vice president said a building evaluation shows there is asbestos work that needs to be done. Asbestos was often used in buildings built prior to 1985. He said the goal is to speak with neighbors before work begins.