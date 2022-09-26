Waukesha Unlocked returns for 2nd year

article

Waukesha Unlocked will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The doors to many businesses, organizations, churches, and City buildings will be open for the public to take tours, participate in special activities, learn, and explore! There are over 90 different opportunities to see "behind the scenes" in Waukesha.

"We had so much positive feedback from this event last year that we knew we had to offer it again," said Mayor Shawn Reilly. "We are looking forward to once again bringing people together, offering access to Waukesha’s hidden gems, providing unique experiences and celebrating our community."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to a press release, some highlights include tours at the Andrew Frame House, Waukesha Masonic Lodge, Aries Industries, Innio Waukesha Gas Engines, Husco International, Eaton Corporation and more. Participants can also enjoy outdoor activities. They can make their way around Bethesda or Hillcrest Parks on walking tours, participate in a public art walking tour, and more! There is also plenty for children with a touch a truck event taking place at City Hall and open houses at the Fire Department and new Police Station.

The headquarters for the event will be at Waukesha City Hall (201 Delafield St) which will be open on October 8 and 9 from 10am-4pm. City Hall will be open for tours on Saturday and staff will be on hand to answer any questions during the event.