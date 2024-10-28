Waukesha unknown substance in Fox River; has oily sheen, unusual odor

article

The Brief An unusual substance was spotted and smelled on the Fox River in Waukesha on Monday, Oct. 28. Fire crews with the city's hazardous materials team put a boom in the water to contain the substance. City personnel are trying to identify the substance and its source.



The Waukesha Fire Department was dispatched on Monday afternoon, Oct. 28 to the area of Barstow and Riverfront Street for an unusual substance coming out of a storm water discharge into the Fox River.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly after 2 p.m. and found an oily sheen in the river with an unusual odor.

Waukesha Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Team was able to put a boom in the water while city personnel tried to identify the substance and source.

Crews on scene noted the flow of the substance was getting less and less during booming operations.

Waukesha officials are working with the Wisconsin DNR to identify the substance.

The Waukesha Fire Department would like to remind all residents of the importance of properly disposing of all household chemicals and never use a storm drain as a means of disposal. Waukesha County has several sites for disposal of household chemical that is free to all Waukesha County residents.