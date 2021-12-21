Waukesha Strong snowplows, Waukesha South students painted them

Wisconsinites will soon be no stranger to snowplows, but in Waukesha, there's a new, unique plow in the fleet. The meaning behind the truck goes deeper than snow.

At first glance, it looks like a typical snowplow, but the powerful machine pushes an even stronger message.

"Bottom line is, you’re never in it alone. There’s always someone out there to lend a helping hand, to talk to," said Theresa Leal, Waukesha South High School teacher.

Eleven art students from Waukesha South painted the snowplow to pay tribute to those impacted by the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Using school colors and the Waukesha unity blue, it's a different sign of support.

"I think the snowplow is almost like, snow represents our issues, and pushes through it, and pushes it off to the side and busts through it all," said Ryan Birner, Waukesha South freshman.

Members of the Waukesha South marching band were injured during the parade. While it's been a painful time, the students are weathering the storm together with this positive project.

"If they weren’t physically impacted, they witnessed it," said Leal. "They saw their friends involved, band members."

"I want people to think about hope and community and just kind of understand that we’re all in this together, and we’re going to get through it," said Contessa Grant, Waukesha South senior.

The plow currently sits outside the high school but will eventually hit the streets this winter.

The creators of the design are expecting the paint to chip during a snowstorm, and if that happens, they hope to get students together to touch it up.