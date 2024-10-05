Waukesha standoff, tactical response; man taken into custody

article

Law enforcement took a man into custody in Waukesha after a tactical team engaged in an hours-long standoff on Saturday, Oct. 5.

FOX6 News is at the scene on Moreland Avenue near American Avenue, roughly a half-mile north of St. Paul Avenue. Shortly after 8 p.m., FOX6 saw authorities leading a man in handcuffs away from the home to an ambulance.

During the standoff, a tactical vehicle broke down the front door and a front window of the home as officers repeatedly called for a man to exit the residence during the incident. A drone was flown into the building at one point.

It is unclear at this time what prompted the standoff and police response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.