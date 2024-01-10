Waukesha snow blower accident, saw used to free man from machine

article

A Waukesha man's hand was crushed in a snow blower accident Tuesday, Jan. 9.

According to the fire department, the 34-year-old called 911 just before 4 p.m. – and reported his left hand was crushed in the machine as he was clearing his driveway near Greenfield and Racine.

The fire department said crews arrived within minutes, and after approximately 30 minutes of work, were able to free the man's hand using a power saw.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.