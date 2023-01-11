Waukesha schools parental rights, gender pronouns debate planned

The School District of Waukesha Board of Education plans to debate a proposal on parental rights that touches upon gender identity, pronouns, transgender athletes and bathrooms.

The question is, if a student wants to use pronouns and names without parents' knowledge, what should schools do?

The proposal would lay out district policy for handling gender identity. It says parents are kids' first teachers, and they "play the primary role as decision makers in the student’s K-12 educational experience."

The policy would also say school district staff "will not be permitted to call a minor student by names, nicknames or pronouns" other than commonly shortened names – such as William to "Bill" – or "pronouns consistent with the student’s biological sex," without parental permission.

On bathrooms, the proposal says: "Students will use shared bathroom and locker room facilities according to their biological sex."

And on sports, the proposal states: "All students deserve to feel welcome at school, regardless of religious beliefs, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation."

"I personally have a family, my Chuck who is my sophomore, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns," said parent Sarah Harrison, who also ran for school board and assembly. "Doing this forces students to remain closeted unless they have a supportive home where a parent will say, ‘Yes, it’s OK.’"

A Waukesha school board committee in October discussed what to do with students who want to use different pronouns or names.

"My primary concern is when a student wants to change their gender identity and that would be hidden from the parents, so it would become a parental rights issue for the parents to know what is going on with their children in the school district," said board member Anthony Zenobia.

It is possible the school board could approve the proposal Wednesday night. If that happens, the proposal orders the superintendent to put the policies in place by March 1. It also calls on state and federal elected representatives to follow suit.