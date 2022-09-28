Offer accepted: Waukesha schools sells 2 buildings Carroll University

article

The School District of Waukesha Board of Education has accepted an offer from Carroll University to purchase the Lindholm Building at 222 Maple Street and Randall STEM Elementary School at 114 South Charles Street.

Dr. James Sebert, Superintendent of Schools, and Dr. Cindy Gnadinger, President of Carroll University in Waukesha, will be holding a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28 to answer questions about the sale. FOX6 News may be able to stream that event.

Waukesha schools officials had pondered the plan to sell in part because the district has a structural budget deficit of between $3-4 million per year. They also knew Carroll University was looking for growth opportunities and additional space in their downtown area.

This is a developing story.