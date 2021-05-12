Waukesha school bomb threat, police investigating

Waukesha North High School was evacuated Wednesday, May 12 due to a bomb threat. This, after an anonymous tip came through ‘Speak Up, Speak Out’ at 11:05 a.m.

At this time, students are outdoors on the athletic field. They are in a holding pattern at the moment.

No request for K9 bomb-sniffing dogs has been made.

It is expected that the students will return to class at some point, parents are not being asked to pick up students nor are busses being called to take the kids home.

The following letter was sent to parents:

"At 11:03 a.m. we evacuated Waukesha North High School due to an anonymous school threat. All students and staff are accounted for and are safe. Once the perimeter is secured by the Milwaukee Police Department, I will send out further communication."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.