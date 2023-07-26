Waukesha retail theft arrest; officers injured at police station

article

A man was taken into custody outside the Waukesha Police Department Tuesday night, July 25 in connection with a retail theft. This, after the man went to the station to make a complaint about his neighbor.

According to police, around 7:45 p.m. officers met with a man in the lobby of the police department who wanted to make a complaint about his neighbor. As officers were speaking with him, they determined he was a suspect in a previous retail theft complaint

Officers attempted to place the man under arrest, however, he actively resisted.

Police say the man was able to break free and run out of the front doors of the police department and officers again attempted to take him into custody on the front lawn. The officers were unable to control the subject who then began assaulting the officers.

One officer was elbowed in the face and the other officer was punched in the head.

Additional officers responded from inside the police department to assist. Responding officers deployed their Taser multiple times.

Both injured officers were transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and were treated and released.

The suspect was transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released. He was then transported to the Waukesha County Jail, his identity is not being released until he is formally charged on Wednesday.