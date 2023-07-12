Waukesha 'Rainbowland' controversy; hearing Wednesday

The Waukesha elementary school teacher involved in the "Rainbowland" song controversy will have a hearing Wednesday, July 12.

Melissa Tempel, who teaches at Heyer Elementary, wanted to have her students sing the Miley Cyrus-Dolly Parton duet at a school concert. School district administrators said the song was "controversial" and put Tempel on administrative leave.

Now, Tempel told FOX6 News she received a letter from the superintendent – recommending the school board fire her for violating district policies.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In March, Waukesha Superintendent Jim Sebert said the song "could be perceived as controversial" per school district policy. Tempel believes the school district found the song controversial because of perceived LGBTQ associations.

In April, State Superintendent Jill Underly took issue with how the policy was enforced. She has no control over the policy.