Waukesha possible attempted child abduction; juvenile approached by man

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, June 27.

Officials say shortly after 1 p.m., a juvenile was walking a dog on Green Country Road at Oak Grove Lane in the Village of Waukesha. The child was approached by a single male suspect on foot, officials say.

The subject being sought is described as a middle-aged male, white, with a tan or dark complexion, 5’9" to 6’ tall, with a scruffy or short beard. The man was wearing a black T-shirt with sleeves past the elbow, black shorts past the knees, and dark-colored tennis shoes. He was last seen walking south from the area.

The juvenile was not injured.

Law enforcement is searching the area for the subject. If you believe you have seen this male in the area, or know who he is, you are urged to contact the Waukesha Countyy Communication Center at 262-446-5070. If you have any additional information or video of the subject, call Detective Brian Fredericks at 262-896-8131.