Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha police standoff; male arrested, BB gun recovered

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 24, 2024 4:41pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Waukesha standoff, male in custody

One person was taken into custody after police received a call regarding a disturbance involving a male in possession of a firearm who was agitated on Monday, June 24.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - One person was taken into custody after police received a call regarding a disturbance involving a male in possession of a firearm who was agitated on Monday, June 24.

It happened around 3 p.m. at a residence on Dixie Drive in Waukesha.

Police Lt. Kyle Bergner said upon arrival, officials were unable to establish contact with the suspect. It was believed he was in the residence alone.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Due to the threat of a firearm, several units responded along with an armored vehicle.

Waukesha police scene

Bergner said they were able to make contact with the male, and he was taken into custody without incident. The alleged firearm was recovered, and it was discovered to be a "very realistic" BB gun.

Nobody was injured.

Officials said charges are pending.