Waukesha police presence; body found a block from Frame Park

Someone called 911 on Wednesday afternoon to report a body found in the woods near Moreland and North. That’s just a block away from Frame Park.

Police have concentrated their investigation on a hill next to an apartment building. Investigators put up a sheet to block the public’s view.

FOX6 News reviewed the dispatch call. In it, operators say someone discovered a body covered in a tarp. On top of the tarp was a pile of sticks. The caller told police it appeared the body had been there for some time.

Police presence in Waukesha

Detectives on scene wouldn’t confirm those details.

FOX6 News has reached out for official details and will update this article as the story develops.