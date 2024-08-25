Waukesha police presence near Garfield and Douglass

There is a significant police presence seen near Garfield and Douglass in Waukesha on Sunday night, Aug. 25.

Waukesha police have a home surrounded. A neighbor said police had been communicating with a person inside the home for some time. It is not clear if anyone else is inside.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Significant police presence near Garfield and Douglass in Waukesha

There is an armored vehicle outside of the home.

We will update this post when more information is available.