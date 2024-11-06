Waukesha police chase, hit-and-run crash; Milwaukee woman accused

article

A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase and then crashing into a vehicle before fleeing the scene. The accused is Amber Fields – and she faces the following criminal counts:

Attempting to flee or elude an officer

Hit-and-run attended vehicle

Possess/illegally obtained prescription

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

According to the criminal complaint, a Waukesha police officer spotted on Oct. 31 a small white SUV traveling east on S. East Avenue. The officer believed the vehicle was speeding. He used his radar unit -- which showed the SUV was going 42 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.

Moments later, the officer activated his lights to initiate a traffic stop on E. Sunset Drive. The vehicle did not and -- and the vehicle continued towards Highway 164.

When the driver in the SUV turned on to Highway 164, the officer activated his siren -- and again, the vehicle did not pull over, the complaint says. The officer reported "the vehicle accelerated and they reached speeds in excess of 90 mph," the complaint says. The officer noted the driver of the SUV ran a red light at Pearl Street -- and the officer then terminated the pursuit.

While slowing down, the complaint says the officer "saw the suspect vehicle crash into a blue SUV" at Highway 164 and Arcadian Avenue. Both vehicles came to a stop. A truck driver who witnessed what happened told the officer the woman in the white SUV ran -- and he described what she was wearing. A short time later, officers located the woman in the parking lot of U-Haul. She was taken into custody.

While in custody, police located "four small round white pills loose in the front left pocket of the defendant's scrubs style shirt," the complaint says. When asked about the pills, she indicated they were Lorazepam," the complaint says. An officer positively identified the pills as Lorazepam, which is available by prescription only.

Fields made her initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Friday, Nov. 1. Cash bond was set at $7,500.