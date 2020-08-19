Waukesha PD: 29-year-old man arrested, expected to face domestic violence and weapons charges

Waukesha police say a 29-year-old man is in custody following a domestic abuse incident in the city on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Officials said in a news release that officers met with a female victim around 5 p.m. on Tuesday about the incident. The woman reported that her boyfriend had physically assaulted her. Officials say the suspect allegedly struck the victim numerous times in the face and ripped her t-shirt off her -- and subsequently used it to strangle her.

The victim also reported two prior domestic abuse incidents that occurred in the City of Waukesha within the last month. In one of these incidents, the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim's young child.

The news release says the suspect was armed with a firearm and left Waukesha prior to police arriving on the scene. Waukesha police continued to attempt to locate the suspect throughout the night.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19 around 3:40 a.m., an officer located the suspect running into a residence on E. Racine Ave. Officials say the suspect did not listen to the officers to surrender. The suspect went into the unoccupied residence and barricaded himself.

The Waukesha Tactical Unit was called to the scene. Shortly before 7 a.m., a dialog was established with the suspect and he was taken into custody without further incident. At least one firearm was recovered on the scene.

No officers were injured -- and the suspect was not injured.

Officials say domestic abuse and weapons charges will be most likely be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

Help for domestic violence victims

The Waukesha Police Department strongly encourages those impacted by domestic violence to reach out to advocacy groups like The Women’s Center, which offers confidential, no-cost services to survivors of domestic violence.

