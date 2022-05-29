Waukesha Parade Memorial seeking design concepts

The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission is currently seeking concept memorial designs for two memorials that fulfill that mission. One memorial would be a smaller site of recognition along Main Street, the parade route. The second memorial would be a larger memorial in the City-owned Grede Park, which would allow for contemplative space to accommodate all that visit.

"The City has endured a horrific tragedy. The Commission looks forward to reviewing the designs and creating a memorial that will allow the community to always have a place to reflect and honor the victims, well beyond this point in time. Our concept for a memorial needs to be remembered many years from now. We are hoping this memorial reminds us to be always vigilant in protecting innocent people enjoying events in all communities," said Gerald Couri, Chair of the Parade Memorial Commission.

Artists, architects, landscape architects or others with similar skill sets are encouraged to submit design proposals for one or both permanent memorials sought by the Parade Memorial Commission. Those interested in submitting a proposal should review the detailed request and complete their submissions by Friday, July 8, 2022. The detailed request and requirements are available on the City’s website.