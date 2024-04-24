Waukesha parade memorial groundbreaking at Grede Park set for May 8

article

Waukesha officials announced on Wednesday, April 24 that the community is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Waukesha Parade Memorial at Grede Park on Wednesday, May 8. The ceremony is set to begin at 5 p.m.

A news release says the ceremony will include remarks from City of Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly; Jeremy Bartlett, Principal from Thrive Architects; Craig Jorgensen, President and Chief Executive Officer from VJS Construction Services; and Melissa Baxter, President of the Waukesha County Community Foundation. The United for Waukesha Resiliency Center will also be present with resources and support for those affected by the tragedy.

For anyone interested in attending the ceremony, you are urged to note that Riverwalk Drive from Wisconsin Avenue to the Bethesda Park Bridge will only be open to the media – and those needing accessible parking (handicap parking permit required). Enter off Wisconsin Avenue. All others will need to utilize street parking, parking lots, or parking ramps near downtown and walk to the park. A city parking map is available online.

Construction of the Parade Memorial at Grede Park will continue through next fall. The memorial is planned to be dedicated on Nov. 21, 2024, the third anniversary of the parade tragedy.

This project possible through the community’s donations and numerous partnerships with the City of Waukesha. While the initial fundraising goal for this project has been achieved, donations are still being accepted for the Parade Memorial Fund.

Once the construction costs have been met, any further fundraising and gifts will be used to establish a maintenance fund for the memorial.

