Waukesha parade memorial fundraising goal met; construction begins in May

The initial fundraising goal for the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial Fund has been met, officials announced on Thursday, April 18.

The news comes following the successful completion of a recent matching campaign for the memorial. A news release said a generous anonymous donor matched all new gifts, up to $15,000, between April 8 - April 15. The matching challenge inspired a total in new gifts of more than $15,000. The Waukesha County Community Foundation (WCCF) reported contributions to the fund from more than 40 donors with gifts ranging from $10 to $4,000.

Also noted, Eaton Corporation made a generous $5,000 gift.

Once the construction costs have been met, any further fundraising and gifts will be used to establish a maintenance fund for the memorial, ensuring long-term sustainability.

Construction on the Parade Memorial at Grede Park is anticipated to begin in May and is planned to be completed by November 21, 2024, the third anniversary of the parade tragedy.

Anyone who wishes to show their support for the parade memorial can do so by visiting the Parade Memorial page.

