Waukesha Parade Memorial: Dedication ceremony at Grede Park Thursday

The Waukesha community will gather at Grede Park on Thursday, Nov. 21 to mark the three-year anniversary of the parade tragedy with the dedication of the new Parade Memorial at Grede Park.

The $1.5 million memorial features six ribbons that come together at the center to form a heart. There will also be plaques for each of the six people killed when Darrell Brooks drove an SUV through the 2021 Christmas parade on Main Street. More than 60 other people were physically hurt.

Crews have been working since May at Grede Park on the memorial.

The city announced in April it had met its initial fundraising goal. That included $600,000 in federal ARPA funds – and more than $500,000 in community donations.

The Parade Memorial, located near 538 Riverwalk Drive, will serve as a place of remembrance and resilience.

Members of the community purchased and designed more than 700 clay tiles to help pay for the memorial. Each tile shares a message of strength and hope for a city still healing.