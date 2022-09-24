Waukesha mural dedicated to parade attack victims

In the face of adversity, the Waukesha community is standing together. A mural was dedicated Saturday, Sept. 24 to the six lives lost in last year's Christmas parade attack.

With some color and the stroke of a paintbrush, a symbol of healing for the community came to life.

"This is our sunshine after the storm," said artist Christina Dreyer. "It’s just going to be a symbol and a beacon of what we are as a community now."

On the wall of The Salty Toad, you will find the "Waukesha Strong" mural. Dreyer said every part of the mural has great meaning.

"The cardinals represent the victims, the six of them – four females, two males," she explained.

Waukesha Strong mural

The art brought out the community, Saturday. Anne Wolfe said it's giving her a sense of comfort.

"This is how we can walk through tragedy. We come together, we support each other," said Wolfe. "It’s amazing that something so tragic can also be morphed into something good, you know, for the community."

It is a tragedy that Dreyer said will not define the city.

"Seeing the trial and feeling these things, this is also us yelling back: ‘You will not define us, you're not going to bring us down,’" she said.

Earlier this month, the Waukesha parade commission approved designs for memorials at Grede Park and along Main Street.