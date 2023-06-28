Waukesha Main Street parade memorial foundation poured

article

The City of Waukesha announced on Wednesday, June 28 that the foundation has been poured for the Main Street Christmas parade memorial.

A dedication ceremony is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 21 – which will mark two years since the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

Foundation poured for Waukesha Main Street parade memorial

Back in January, thousands in corporate donations were announced for the two memorials that will reside in the city. We Energies donated $50,000 to the Waukesha County Community Foundation to support the memorial. ProHealth Care also chipped in a $25,000 donation to the efforts.

Thrive Architects Waukesha parade attack victims memorial rendering

Residents are urged to donate to help honor and remember all those who were impacted by this event. You can donate online to the Waukesha County Christmas Parade Memorial Fund.