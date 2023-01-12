Waukesha parade memorial plans, thousands in corporate donations

Efforts to build memorials in Waukesha for the victims of the Christmas parade attack got a big boost Thursday night, Jan. 12.

We Energies donated $50,000 to the Waukesha County Community Foundation to support the memorial.

ProHealth Care also chipped in a $25,000 donation to the efforts.

Thrive Architects Waukesha parade attack victims memorial rendering

As of Thursday, about $250,000 had been raised. The total cost for the project, which includes two memorials, one on Main Street and one in Grede Park, is estimated to be around $1.5 million.

In December, FOX6 News told you about how donations had stalled and the chairman of the Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission said it was unlikely the memorial would be dedicated by the second anniversary of the attack. At that time, about $95,000 had been raised, just over 6% of the goal.

The president of the foundation said the holidays and inflation had slowed donations.