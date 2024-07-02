There’s a push in Waukesha to get more people engaged with local government.

Applications for the University of Wisconsin's Waukesha County campus extension "Local Government Academy" are due on Friday, July 5.

Over seven sessions, participants will learn more about how government and budgets work. They’ll even tour places like the police department and fire stations.

This is the third year of the program. Leaders hope the people who take part will then consider serving their community.

"The purpose is to get them on volunteer committees and boards within the city. The city was having a hard time recruiting people to serve on those committees and boards," said Jerry Braatz, UW Extension area director.

The program is free, but participants must be residents of Waukesha.