Sex at Waukesha laundromat, man sentenced to jail

The Brief A man accused of having sex at a Waukesha laundromat was sentenced to jail. The man was previously charged with having sex in the jail lobby. His co-defendant has yet to be sentenced in either case.



A man accused of having sex at a Waukesha laundromat – and previously charged with having sex in the Waukesha County Jail lobby – was sentenced to jail on Monday.

In Court:

In January, Desmound Cleveland and Karen Hill were each charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Hill was additionally charged with two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Court records show Cleveland pleaded no contest on Monday and was sentenced to 60 days in the Waukesha County Jail, consecutive to any other sentence. Hill's next court date is scheduled for May.

Laundromat sex

What they're saying:

Police were called to a laundromat near Hartwell and Broadway on Dec. 24, 2024. According to a criminal complaint, the owner said he was watching security video and saw two people "engaging in sexual intercourse" under a blanket "in full view of the camera."

Couple accused of having sex at Waukesha laundromat

At one point in the video, prosecutors said the blanket slipped and both Cleveland and Hill could be seen with their pants down. An unsuspecting patron was sitting "not far" from them the entire time.

An employee yelled at the two to get out and apologized to the other customers, per the complaint.

Cleveland was arrested on Jan. 5, 2025. Court filings said he admitted to being at the laundromat with Hill "some time in December" and said they were "touching" each other while waiting on their clothes. However, per the complaint, at no time did video show the two cleaning clothes at the laundromat.

Sex in jail lobby

The backstory:

In regard to the jail lobby case, Cleveland pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to time served in July 2024. Hill is due back in court for a hearing in May.

According to a criminal complaint filed in that case, a sheriff's deputy was called to the jail lobby on May 2, 2024. The jail supervisor "called to report two individuals had sex in the jail lobby" and Hill was still on the scene.

The deputy was able to get video surveillance of the incident, which happened around 3 a.m. It showed two people in the lobby "engaged in sexual acts," per the complaint.

The complaint states the deputy contacted Hill. She said Cleveland was her boyfriend of five years, and they intended to hang out at a boarding house, but they got locked out. They then walked to the jail lobby and took a nap.

Hill admitted she and Cleveland "had sexual intercourse and that it was consensual," the complaint said. She added that "she tried to cover both of them up with articles of clothing so no one would see them."

When the deputy questioned Cleveland about what happened, the complaint states he said: "Sex happens." He also said he knew there were cameras.