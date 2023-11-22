Horizon West demolition, federal judge rejects condo owners' appeal

article

As Waukesha's Horizon West building comes down, a federal judge Tuesday rejected an appeal from condominium owners who sued their insurance company to cover demolition costs.

The city told condo owners in December 2021 they had to evacuate the building due to concerns it might collapse. Nearly two years later, demolition began – with an unexpected added cost.

The city hired contractors in September, and workers had to seal each floor to keep asbestos fibers from getting in the air. Mayor Shawn Reilly said more asbestos has been found in the building than previously thought, increasing the demolition costs to more than $1 million.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"If they don’t win the settlement, then there will be a lien on the property," Reilly said Nov. 16 of the owners' appeal.

The city hopes to have the building completely torn down by late December or early January.