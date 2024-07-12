Waukesha hit-and-run, woman accused of striking 7-year-old boy in May

Waukesha police say they have closed a month's old hit-and-run case.

In May, Waukesha police said a delivery driver hit a 7-year-old boy near N. Bel-Ayr Drive and Easy Street. The driver took off.

"No concern for the kid," said David Herring, Court Commissioner.

Now prosecutors say they've found her. They charged 54-year-old Myrrh Hamishiach in Waukesha County court on Friday, July 12.

"I have yet to read a complaint for an Operating While Revoked, Hit and Run and Obstructing an Officer, that is as outrageous as what I just read," Herring said.

Investigators say Hamischiach borrowed someone else's SUV to make a GrubHub delivery. They say when she hit the boy, he rolled up onto the hood.

Myrrh Hamishiach

"She undertook extensive efforts and actually recruited another individual to help conceal her crime," said Jack Rieder, prosecutor.

Cellphone records show Hamischiach went from the intersection of the crash to a bar a mile away. There, prosecutors say she got another person to drive the SUV back to the owner. A day later, police say the vehicle was spotted on surveillance video at a car wash.

"Of note, the officer that reviewed that Woodman’s footage described that dent as the size of child’s head," Rieder said.

Police were able to locate surveillance video from the neighborhood of the SUV leaving the area. They connected the vehicle in the video to Hamishiach because of its roof racks and a distinct purple camouflage shirt the driver was wearing.

After reviewing her prior court history, Commissioner Herring said Hamishiach's license was revoked when the boy was hit.

Myrrh Hamishiach

"You just got convicted for an OWI – you shouldn’t have been behind the wheel, period. At all. Zero," Herring said.

Police says the defendant also search for "Waukesha police reports today" and "car crashes in the last 24 hours near me" on her phone.

Prosecutors say the boy suffered road rash and scrapes. FOX6 News spoke with the boy's aunt on Thursday, July 11. She said her nephew is doing OK.