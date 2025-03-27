Waukesha death investigation; teen accused in deaths of mom, stepfather

article

The Brief Waukesha County prosecutors now accuse Nikita Casap in the deaths of his mother and stepfather. Criminal charges were filed on Thursday, March 27 – and Casap is due in court for an initial appearance. Casap was previously accused of stealing a car and gun from the home where his mother and stepfather were found dead.



Criminal charges have been filed in Waukesha County against 17-year-old Nikita Casap in connection with the deaths of his mother and stepfather, who were found dead in the Village of Waukesha in February.

New charges filed

What we know:

Online court records show Casap now faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide (two counts)

Hiding a corpse (two counts)

Theft-movable property >$10,000-$100,000

Theft-movable property-special facts

Take and drive vehicle without consent

Misappropriate ID info-obtain money (two counts)

Casap is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on these new charges on Thursday afternoon, March 27.

Welfare check leads to discovery

The backstory:

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said a call requesting a welfare check on the family came in around 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 28. Deputies responded to the family's home on Cider Hills Drive, part of a subdivision just south of Genessee Road in the Village of Waukesha, and found one resident dead. The next day, the sheriff's department confirmed a second person was found dead inside the home.

Donald Mayer and his wife, Tatiana Casap (photo provided by family)

Court filings state a female was found in a hallway with towels over her legs and a blanket over her body. Her body showed signs of decomposition, and she had a possible exit wound in her back, and a possible bullet hole was in a wall near where her body was found. A second person, a male with a gray beard, was found dead in an office covered in a pile of clothing. He had "an obvious wound" to the back of his head.

On March 5, the medical examiner's office identified the deceased as 51-year-old Donald Mayer and 35-year-old Tatiana Casap. Family had previously identified Mayer and his wife.

Prosecutors said the 17-year-old Casap was not at the home at the time of the welfare check, and the family's dog was missing. A search of the home revealed paperwork that indicated Mayer purchased a handgun, but the gun was not found during the search of the home.

Family photo: Nikita Casap, Tatiana Casap, Donald Mayer

As the death investigation was underway, police in WaKeeney, Kansas stopped a vehicle that ran a stop sign. The vehicle came back stolen out of Wisconsin, and the juvenile driver was taken into custody after items "consistent with information" related to a Wisconsin homicide investigation were found in the vehicle.

A criminal complaint states Casap was the driver, and the family dog was in the vehicle. A gun was seen "in plain view" on the passenger side floorboard. Driver's licenses of the deceased were also in the vehicle, as were unused ammunition and shell casings.

"Weird text messages"

Dig deeper:

Court filings said a family member received "suspicious or weird text messages" from Mayer's phone on Feb. 23 and had not heard from any members of the family since. A deputy also contacted Mayer's workplace, per the complaint, where a manager said he had been in text message contact from Feb. 13 through Feb. 25 because Mayer said "he was sick and couldn't talk on the phone."

Dispatch contacted all local hospitals, per the complaint, and none of the three residents was located. Investigators also learned there was a vacation hold on mail for the address where the deceased were later found. A neighbor told investigators he passed Mayer's Volkswagen Atlas shortly after noon on Feb. 23 – and Nikita Casap was the driver.

Deputies learned Nikita Casap had not been issued a driver's license. Advanced location records showed a "device" associated with the 17-year-old left the Waukesha area around 10 a.m. on Feb. 24. It followed a route through Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado – where records ended.

This is a developing story.