Waukesha crash, Racine and Les Paul, 2 seriously hurt

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash near Racine and Les Paul in Waukesha Tuesday, April 18.

It happened around 2 p.m.

Police said a third person was treated and released at the scene of the crash that involved two vehicles.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash, but police said one driver was going south on Highway 59/164 and the other driver was going west on Racine Avenue when the crash happened.

The area of Highway 164/59 and E. Racine Ave. was closed for some time.