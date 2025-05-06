Waukesha County wedding venue; construction part of the ceremonies

The Brief A Delafield wedding venue is forced to deal with construction work on Highway 83 nearby. The owner of Rustic Manor 1848 has been working with WisDOT to make sure clients can get to the venue. The project on Highway 83 is expected to be completed this fall.



A wedding venue in Waukesha County says construction is going to be part of its ceremonies for the next few months.

Construction during wedding season

What we know:

Before couples walk down the aisle at Rustic Manor 1848 in Delafield, they have to drive through a stretch of construction zone.

Rustic Manor owner Whitney Shneyder said her relationship with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is a "marriage" of convenience.

Rustic Manor 1848, Delafield

What they're saying:

"Of course, nobody wants to see a road closure on their way to a wedding," Shneyder said. "Highway 83 has really needed it. It’s had its share of potholes over the years."

Businesses, churches and homes between Gold and Vettelson are impacted. Within that, there are full closures at Cardinal Land and Oakwood Road.

"They’re kind of working at both ends and working towards us in the middle," Shneyder said.

Mapping out the summer

Dig deeper:

A spokesman for WisDOT said crews will continue to have regular communication with business and property owners through the end of the project.

The project started in April and is expected to wrap in the fall.

Shneyder had events booked years before construction was even announced. White weddings, now with a little dash of orange.

"I think like any good Wisconsinite – we’re no stranger to construction," Shneyder said.

WisDOT officials said the work is needed to resurface Highway 83, improve turn lanes and replace culverts.