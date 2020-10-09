Waukesha County to continue free COVID-19 testing at 2 sites

Waukesha County Public Health on Friday, Oct. 9 announced new partnerships with two local health care providers to expand COVID-19 testing in Waukesha County.

Beginning the week of Oct. 12, Village Primary Care Providers and the Waukesha Free Clinic at Carroll University will provide free COVID-19 testing to Wisconsin residents ages 5 years or older, and for individuals who work in Wisconsin.

All tests will be conducted at no cost to individuals. Those getting tested do not need proof of insurance, proof of identification, a referral to be tested, or a primary care physician.

Village Primary Care Providers will administer tests at the Waukesha County Expo Center:

1000 Northview Road, Waukesha

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tests will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Individuals will wait in line in their vehicles and follow instructions at the site. To reduce wait times, individuals are asked to register online in advance at: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. The site is also available in Spanish and Hmong through use of the dropdown menu.

Individuals will receive a QR code via email after registering, to be brought to the testing site for check-in. Individuals who do not pre-register will be required to do so upon arrival.

The Waukesha Free Clinic will administer tests in the parking lot of the Carroll University Community Health Services building:

237 Wisconsin Avenue, Waukesha.

Tests will be available as either drive-thru or walk-up

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12 – 4 p.m.

Alternating Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tests will be by-appointment-only. Individuals will need to pre-register at: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov as well as make an appointment at: https://forms.gle/bLaCvhiN4gFGxDvy8.

Student volunteers from the Carroll University physician assistant and nursing programs will help with testing as part of their coursework in community medicine.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has provided funding for these two healthcare providers to partner with Waukesha County to help respond to the increased need for additional testing in the county.

Find information on specific dates the testing sites will be available, as well as additional testing sites throughout the county at: www.waukeshacounty.gov/testingsites.