Waukesha County special enforcement; WI State Patrol curbs risky driving

Cracking down on reckless driving, FOX6 News went on a ride-along with the Wisconsin State Patrol on Monday, May 6.

On the West Waukesha Bypass, trooper David Heinisch caught a speeder.

Behind the wheel was teenager Donovan Matson. It’s the first time he’s ever been pulled over.

"I was just going a little over – I just got back from an AP test at Waukesha West and I just wanted to get home and grab some lunch," Matson said.

Matson said he didn’t notice the extra squads out Monday. It’s part of a targeted, saturation patrol throughout Waukesha County.

"We’ve taken crash data and predictive analytics and that area was determined to be high crash and high reckless driving area," Heinisch said.

Heinisch has been with Wisconsin State Patrol for five years.

"If everyone is obeying traffic laws, that will directly contribute to the overall safety of people driving on the roads," he said.

Matson got a written warning.

"It’s more of a learning opportunity for him today," Heinisch said.

Truck driver Devin Sobrilski wasn’t as lucky. Heinisch spotted him without a seat belt on.

"I forgot to put it on after my last dump," he said.

In this case, Heinisch said he didn’t see it over Sobrilski’s chest. It’s a $10 ticket that can maybe save a life.

"We’re hoping that everyone can go out and enjoy Wisconsin roadways safely and get back home without any issues," Heinisch said.

The patrols were a partnership between Wisconsin State Patrol, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and Eagle and Mukwonago police departments.