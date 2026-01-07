Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson retiring at term's end

article

Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson on Wednesday announced his plan to retire at the end of his current term, ending a decades-long career in local law enforcement.

Severson has worked in law enforcement for more than 40 years, he said in a statement announcing his retirement. He said he believes now is the "right time for new leadership to step forward and guide the sheriff's department.

"The greatest honor of my career has been standing alongside the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our community," his statement read, in part.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department serves nearly 410,000 residents and covers 567 square miles, according to its website. The sheriff oversees more than 350 full-time employees.

