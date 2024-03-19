Waukesha County school threats; police report 4 over last week

A Waukesha County school is on edge following back-to-back school threats.

More police officers were stationed at Butler Middle School on Tuesday, March 19 following the series of bomb threats.

According to Waukesha police, Butler Middle School received four threats over the phone over the past week – including one school shooting.

Butler Middle School, Waukesha

Police believe the threats are not credible – saying they came from Nigeria and Russia. However, law enforcement remains cautious. They are ramping up their presence at the middle school – and monitoring the building's live camera feeds.

"While we do not assess that these threats are credible, we owe it to the school community to address your concerns. We want to reduce fear and anxiety and believe that the increased police presence communicates this to our community," said Lt. Chad Pergande, Waukesha Police Department.

Police say they believe the school was targeted after "personal online posts" of a Butler staff member. They have not released any additional details.

Reaction

State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly

"Let me be clear: Attacks, harassment, and threats on students, educators, and schools are reprehensible and cannot continue.

"And let’s not pretend these threats are coming out of thin air. They are generated by hate, especially toward the LGBTQ+ community. We must stand up for, and stand with, every educator and every child. We can’t leave anyone behind.

"These threats are based on nothing more than targeted hate. And now out-of-state hate groups are using social media to target all of us.

"We have hard data that tells us this hurts children. Our trans and LGBTQ+ youth have told us they experience growing feelings of depression and anxiety. Our LGBTQ+ staff are being targeted. We must stop dividing ourselves and stripping our students of their identity. We must instead help educators supporting kids – and their colleagues – when we need it most. We must stand with our friends, family, and colleagues and be united in the belief that hate has no home in Wisconsin, and especially in our schools.

"All our students and educators have the basic human right to feel safe, included, and supported – especially when at school and at public libraries.

"When we walk away from the simple and self-explanatory concepts of equity and inclusion – the simple idea that every child and every educator should have a sense of belonging – it gives credence to the forces of negativity and hate.

"Under my leadership, the Department of Public Instruction will continue working to create a better, inclusive educational experience for every young person and every educator, including our students and colleagues in the LGBTQ+ community."