Waukesha County highway signs stolen in Hartland

Hartland police are asking for the public's help in the wake of some Waukesha County highway signs being stolen.

Officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 6 that a stop ahead sign that had a solar panel and flashing lights was stolen on North Shore Drive approaching Maple Avenue from the west. Officials say this intersection has a lot of accidents and people were concerned about it. The sign was installed with lights hoping to cut down on the number of bad accidents. A temporary sign was put up for now.

If you have information about this or other crimes, you are urged to submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Waukesha County. You can also support Crime Stoppers by making a donation that helps fund our cash rewards.