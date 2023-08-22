Waukesha County Green Team 2023 Sustainability Fair
The 2023 Sustainability Fair is a gathering of organizations and businesses to inform and engage the citizens of Waukesha County about environmental sustainability. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of the event.
Participating in a Drum Circle
Brhett learns how to drum and participate in a community drum circle.
Insect Investigation
Brhett Vickery will sweep for insects and see what she can find.
Planting native trees
How to plant a tree and how planting native, local ecotype trees make a difference as to how the trees grow and thrive.
What’s new with electric vehicles
What’s new in EVs and how energy efficiency can lead to financial savings.
Healthy food and sustainable farming
Purchasing local grass-fed meat supports farmers who are using sustainable farming practices and produces tasty, healthier meats.