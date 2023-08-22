Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County Green Team 2023 Sustainability Fair

The 2023 Sustainability Fair is a gathering of organizations and businesses to inform and engage the citizens of Waukesha County about environmental sustainability. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of the event. 

Participating in a Drum Circle

Brhett learns how to drum and participate in a community drum circle.

Insect Investigation

Brhett Vickery will sweep for insects and see what she can find.

Planting native trees

How to plant a tree and how planting native, local ecotype trees make a difference as to how the trees grow and thrive.

What’s new with electric vehicles

What’s new in EVs and how energy efficiency can lead to financial savings.

Healthy food and sustainable farming

Purchasing local grass-fed meat supports farmers who are using sustainable farming practices and produces tasty, healthier meats.