Expand / Collapse search

The Waukesha County Fair is back through Sunday

By
Published  July 18, 2024 10:03am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Waukesha County Fair

Brian Kramp is with a family that loves livestock and is showing at the Waukesha County Fair.

Get ready for four more days of food, fun and farm animals at one of Wisconsin’s longest running fairs. Brian Kramp is with a family that loves livestock and is showing at the Waukesha County Fair.

4-H Livestock Exhibitor

Brian Kramp is with a 4-H Livestock Exhibitor that’s ready to show his animals.

Thrills, chills and plenty of excitement.

Brian Kramp is on the fairgrounds with the team behind tonight’s 30-minute show of thrills, chills and plenty of excitement.

Waukesha County Fair new attractions

The oldest fair in Wisconsin is back and Brian Kramp is checking out one of their new attractions that you won’t want to miss.

Riding, identifying horse breed

Brian Kramp is at the Waukesha County Fair with the Vice President of a project that teaches everything from riding to identifying a horses breed.

Food, fun and farm animals

Brian Kramp is on the fairgrounds previewing the 4-H at the Waukesha County Fair.