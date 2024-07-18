The Waukesha County Fair is back through Sunday

Waukesha County Fair
Brian Kramp is with a family that loves livestock and is showing at the Waukesha County Fair.
Get ready for four more days of food, fun and farm animals at one of Wisconsin’s longest running fairs. Brian Kramp is with a family that loves livestock and is showing at the Waukesha County Fair.
4-H Livestock Exhibitor
Brian Kramp is with a 4-H Livestock Exhibitor that’s ready to show his animals.
Thrills, chills and plenty of excitement.
Brian Kramp is on the fairgrounds with the team behind tonight’s 30-minute show of thrills, chills and plenty of excitement.
Waukesha County Fair new attractions
The oldest fair in Wisconsin is back and Brian Kramp is checking out one of their new attractions that you won’t want to miss.
Riding, identifying horse breed
Brian Kramp is at the Waukesha County Fair with the Vice President of a project that teaches everything from riding to identifying a horses breed.
Food, fun and farm animals
Brian Kramp is on the fairgrounds previewing the 4-H at the Waukesha County Fair.