Waukesha County Fair inclusive rides, lights off, music down

The midway at the Waukesha County Fair looked and sounded a little different on Thursday, July 20. It allowed some to experience their first carnival ride.

"I like to come and have fun and see all of my friends," said Garret Crowe.

The 23-year-old has been coming to the Waukesha County Fair his whole life, but he always stayed away from all the rides. He said the lights and noise are too much.

For two hours on Thursday, the fair made most of its rides inclusive for everyone.

"We want to make sure that everyone understands they are welcome and has the opportunity to be a part of these great moments and these summer fair traditions everyone loves," said Chrissy Gluege, executive director of the fair.

Gluege said 180 people and their caregivers signed up in advance for a free day at the fair.

"It’s not affordable always, especially for group homes to be able to bring kids to things like this," said Roxanne Caravella.

Caravella is a direct support professional at Genesee Lake School, which serves students with special needs. She went to the fair with Beckham Ebert.

"This is my first time," said Ebert.

For two hours, the lights were turned off at the fair and the music was turned down to help make people who have sensory issues feel more comfortable.

"It’s amazing! It is pretty epic," said Ebert.

Carnival ride operators gave riders extra time to hop on and familiarize themselves with their surroundings. Lines were also kept short, but there were no limits on smiles.

"We wanted to be and offer something for everyone," said Gluege.

Guests loved every minute.

Thursday’s event was such a success that fair officials are planning to do it again in 2024.

The Waukesha County Fair runs through Sunday, July 23.