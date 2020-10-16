Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow tests positive for COVID-19

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow announced on Friday, Oct. 16 that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Farrow issued the following statement in light of this test result:

“Last week, a member of my household developed COVID-19 symptoms and subsequently tested positive for the virus. As soon as they told me they were feeling ill, I self-quarantined and began working from home to avoid the possibility of spreading the virus in the community. A few days later, I also developed mild symptoms and was contact traced. Today I received a positive COVID-19 test.

“I have followed the recommendations of the CDC and utilized Waukesha County's Public Health infrastructure to stop the spread of COVID-19 outside of my household. The simple tools of self-quarantining, testing, and contact tracing are extremely effective, and I encourage all residents to use them if they begin feeling sick in order to protect our most vulnerable friends and family members from this virus.

“Everyone should follow Waukesha County’s “Stay Safe to Stay Open” guidelines, by protecting the vulnerable, staying home when sick, social distancing, wearing a mask, and following CDC best practices.

“Residents should also be certain to get a flu shot this year to minimize risks from that virus, as well as to reduce the burden on health care resources that are dedicated to managing the pandemic.

“I am thankful for the support of the community and look forward to a full recovery. I will isolate until that time.”