Run from Waukesha County court appearance, man pleads not guilty

A man captured on video running from a Waukesha County court appearance on April 4 has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Prosecutors charged 29-year-old Deonta Woods with escape, obstructing an officer and four counts of felony bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint, he was in court for a drug case that day and a judge ordered $20,000 cash bail. He then ran out of the courtroom.

Multiple deputies told Woods to stop running, the complaint states, but he kept going and eventually ran out of the building and jumped over a fence. Security video captured his run out of the room, through the courthouse and outside, across the parking lot, with deputies not far behind.

Woods was found less than a mile away from the courthouse and ran when a deputy spotted him, the complaint states. A deputy repeatedly ordered Woods to stop, but he kept running. Eventually, the deputy used a taser and took Woods into custody. He was then taken to a hospital for medical clearance and jailed.

When Woods made his initial court appearance on the new charges, his cash bond set at $25,000.